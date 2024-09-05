Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood. The actor is not just busy filming for her upcoming projects but is also balancing her personal and professional life.

Apart from being a mother, actor, and entrepreneur, she has now added yet another feather to her cap. She has become the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris and will represent the brand in its global campaigns.

'Why's she making weird faces?'

Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the brand ambassador for decades.

Alia Bhatt announced the news on her Instagram. She also shared the ad film wherein she is seen speaking about maintaining beauty standards and body positivity.

Fans loved the way the brand endorsed a beauty product wherein it didn't talk about beauty & skin lightning but being something different. A section of netizens, however, trolled Alia Bhatt for making weird faces while mouthing the lines (dialogues) in the ad film.

A user wrote, "No one can replace Aishwarya as the brand ambassador of Loreal"

Another mentioned, "She is making so many weird faces."

The third one said, " She is expression queen."

In the video, Alia exuded boss lady vibes as she opted for a beige oversized blazer with high-waisted trousers and a white top underneath, with the brand's tagline, "I am worth it."

She spoke to Vogue India and expressed her heartfelt gratitude: "It's such an honour to join the L'Oréal Paris family. A brand that I have always admired for the strong legacy it has built, and for being so rooted in celebrating a woman's worth. So excited to be a part of this journey with them and share our mutual passion to empower women to embrace their unique beautiful selves."

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, she will also be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.