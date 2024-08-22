The year 2024, hasn't been too good for Bollywood, a lot of big banner films failed to wow the movie-goers. Be it Prabhas's Kalki, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others. However, this Independence Day weekend saw three Bollywood films battle it out at the box office. The three films that released on Friday, August 15, were Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, and Vaani Kapoor among others and Vedaa starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Stree 2 box-office collection

Out of the three, Stree 2 has emerged as a winner and has collected Rs 401 crore worldwide and Rs 289.6 crore in India net collections.

The film has been lauded by fans and critics alike. With the success of Stree 2, the makers have made their way to a new supernatural genre.

Director Amar Kaushik in the film introduced a new villain, a deadly monster Sarkata, who is a gigantic ghost. In the movie, he abducts progressive women from the village of Chanderi. While it's a character mostly created by CGI, not many know who Sarkata is.

Meet Sunil Kumar, the 7.6-foot tall wrestler; Shraddha, Rajkumar Rao and Tamanah pose with him

Sunil Kumar is the man behind the menacing character of Sarkata.

Sunil, a police constable from Jammu, is often referred to as 'The Great Khali of Jammu'. He is 7'6" tall and he even eclipses the actual Great Khali by five inches. Known for his prowess in wrestling under the ring name 'The Great Angaar,' Sunil secured his police job through the sports quota.

Recently, several pictures and videos went viral wherein Sunil posed with the cast of Stree 2, Shraddha, and Rajkummar Rao.

A video shows Shraddha goofing around with Shraddha.

Take a look:

As soon as the videos went viral, social media users who hadn't seen the film slammed the makers for ruining their movie experience; they were miffed with spoilers being leaked.

Apart from the Sarkata demon, several videos and pictures on social media users have shared clips of cameo appearances of Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

A user wrote, "I did not see the movie yet and saw a spoiler in the title itself. Everything's out what is the use of watching the film in theatre."

Another mentioned, "Casting of ghosts in Streeverse is great! He actually looks the part no need for VFX (height-wise)."

Stree 2 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree.