Kylie Jenner

Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a new music video of their song WAP. The song features prominent stars and their close friends like Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto in cameo roles.

And if the cast of the song is so enticing and we bet the video of the song is a visual treat.

Cardi B and Megan

About the WAP video: of breasts and butts

In the song, we can see Cardi and Megan explore a mansion with massive sculptures that look like butts, fountains in the shape of breasts, tigers, leopards, and more. Kylie Jenner makes a cameo appearance while walking around the mansion in a plunging, leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape. Here 10 seconds of cameo appearance walking in the hallway has caught eyeballs.

Watch the video below:

Although everyone looks stunning, it seems Twitter is not quite pleased with KylieJenner's ass showing appearance in the video and wonders, 'Why is Kylie making a cameo in "WAP?

People are so miffed with her cameo appearance that they are asking why Saweetie, the City Girls, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, or virtually anybody else was not present in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video instead of Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner

Here are some hateful and negative Twitter reactions by netizens:

One of the Twitter users terms Kylie as 'bad'.

While some of the users were of the view that, Kylie's presence and the negativity helped the video reach millions and she is now trending for no reason:

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

 

Kylie Jenner
Other stars from the video
Other stars from the video
Kylie Thanks Megan
Related