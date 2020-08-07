Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a new music video of their song WAP. The song features prominent stars and their close friends like Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto in cameo roles.

And if the cast of the song is so enticing and we bet the video of the song is a visual treat.

About the WAP video: of breasts and butts

In the song, we can see Cardi and Megan explore a mansion with massive sculptures that look like butts, fountains in the shape of breasts, tigers, leopards, and more. Kylie Jenner makes a cameo appearance while walking around the mansion in a plunging, leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape. Here 10 seconds of cameo appearance walking in the hallway has caught eyeballs.

Watch the video below:

Although everyone looks stunning, it seems Twitter is not quite pleased with KylieJenner's ass showing appearance in the video and wonders, 'Why is Kylie making a cameo in "WAP?

People are so miffed with her cameo appearance that they are asking why Saweetie, the City Girls, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, or virtually anybody else was not present in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video instead of Kylie Jenner.

Here are some hateful and negative Twitter reactions by netizens:

I thought that was Saweetie walking in and it turns out it was Kylie. I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/hXcvtoPK4D — City Boy (@patthesvpreme) August 7, 2020

they really stopped the music so kylie jenners wack ass could walk down the hallway pic.twitter.com/EyrkycUcQZ — ????|| KING YERIM 애상 (@zhangvelvets) August 7, 2020

When you vibing to Cardi & Meg #WAP then you see kylie jenner/kardashian face instead of Saweetie pic.twitter.com/RRwv3PxpLg — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) August 7, 2020

Seeing Kylie pop up just wasn’t the move. #WAPMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/lsCbLoBTNP — Beethoven is Black (@tsaiduh) August 7, 2020

y'all still MAD because of kylie in the #WAP mv.. LMAOO she couldn't care less about ya broke and ugly asses pic.twitter.com/onhMnvhR9V — otav (@kyliesbirkins) August 7, 2020

One of the Twitter users terms Kylie as 'bad'.

Coonettes: “I was rooting for Travis Kelce”



Niggas: “Kylie Jenner is still bad”



Me: pic.twitter.com/JEcGpcZSf9 — Brother Maad ?? (@MaadyNYC) August 7, 2020

Where Kylie went after she opened the door in Cardi and Meg's #WAP video. pic.twitter.com/k3LboTC6yS — rapi (@gustirapi) August 7, 2020

i can’t believe kylie smelly ass appeared on my screen for 20 whole seconds pic.twitter.com/oMWPThjIkr — magnum opus (@marimichael13) August 7, 2020

While some of the users were of the view that, Kylie's presence and the negativity helped the video reach millions and she is now trending for no reason:

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

To the Kardashians/Jenners, there is no such thing as bad publicity. Y’all fools make Kylie trend #1 on the day she put out new products. She won. pic.twitter.com/8B3bMkMjJD — Alright.You? (@02161et1) August 7, 2020