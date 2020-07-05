With more than 673,904 positive cases and nearly 20,000 deaths, the novel coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak chaos in all nooks of India. Kerala, the southern state of India that initially flattened the coronavirus curve effectively, is also apparently failing in containing the pandemic, and as per the latest statistics, there are 2156 active cases in the state.

Coronavirus community spread in Kerala?

A few hours back, Indian Medical Association (IMA) officials revealed that coronavirus community spread has already happened in Kerala. According to IMA, the number of patients whose source of infected contacts cannot be traced is increasing every day, and it clearly indicates the community spread in the state.

It should be noted that on Saturday alone, there were 240 positive coronavirus cases in Kerala, and out of this, 17 people contracted the virus through person to person transmission. As scare looms up, the Kerala government is repeatedly assuring that community spread has not happened in the state. However, skeptics believe that authorities are involved in an intentional coverup, as a community spread will tarnish the image of the LDF government in front of the general public.

A few hours back, minister Kadakampally Surendran admitted that the situation in the state is very serious, and people should be extra vigilant to protect themself from the virus. Despite admitting the chaos that prevails in the state, Surendran revealed that there is no COVID-19 community spread in the state.

Capital on high alert

In the meantime, Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala is being put on high vigil after a Zomato food delivery boy, a medical representative, and a senior civil police officer were tested positive for coronavirus in consecutive days. Shockingly, the medical representative who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited several hospitals in Kazhakkoottam, and he was in contact with many healthcare professionals and doctors.

Talking about the conditions in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran revealed that the state's capital is currently on the top of a dangerous volcano which may erupt at any time. He also urged people to maintain safe social distancing measures to combat a possible community spread that may happen at any time.