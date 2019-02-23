In a very strange incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received plantains of banana stems via courier and post to his residence over the past few days.

This was done by the Youth Congress in the state as a sign of protest against the remarks made by Vijayan regarding the murders of two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Kasargod a few days back. The members of the group had taken out a protest to the Kerala Sahitya Akademi on Wednesday with plantain stem. Vijayan had criticised the protests which led to him receiving numerous plantain stems by courier and past.

According to The Hindu, the protesters had taken to the streets to draw attention to the silence with which the 'Left-leaders' treated the murders. "Actually, we committed a mistake. Instead of taking the protest march with plantain stems to the Akademi, we should have gone to Cliff House first," Thrissur District Congress Committee general secretary John Daniel wrote in a post after Vijayan posted on Facebook objecting to the protests.

The protesters said that the cultural leaders, who write about every issue, but not about this one. During the march, the members of the Youth Congress placed the plantain on the car of the Akademi President and also tied some up on the board.

Arrests made by the Kerala Police

The Kerala Police had arrested over 10 members of the Youth Congress who are allegedly connected with the protests, including senior leadership, such as John Daniel and Youth Congress State secretary Sunil Lalur.

Meanwhile, arrests have also been made in connection to the murders. The police have arrested five people allegedly involved in the murders of the two activists. They were, 27-year-old K M Suresh, a daily-wage worker, 33-year-old K Anilkumar, an autorickshaw driver, 22-year-old Sreerag alias Kuttu, a jeep driver, 26-year-old G Gijin, construction worker and 18-year-old A Ashwin alias Anoop, a jeep cleaner, reports The New Indian Express.

Along with this, A Peethambaran, a CPI (M) leader in the district was also arrested, as well as, Sati George.

They have all been charged with murder.