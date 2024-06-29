One of Bollywood's the most loved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December 2021. The duo never fails to serve marriage goals. From sharing their loved-up pictures on various occasions to giving shout-out for each other's film. With Alia Bhatt having a baby, to Deepika embracing motherhood soon, all eyes are on Katrina's pregnancy.

Of late, Katrina has been garnering headlines for her sartorial choices, whenever she gets spotted at the airport. Katrina is spotted at airports wearing baggy clothes, her loose-fitted outfits have time and again sparked pregnancy rumours.

To date, Vicky and Katrina haven't addressed the rumours of pregnancy in front of the media.

On Friday, at the trailer launch of Vicky Kaushal's film Bad Newz, the actor spoke about Katrina's pregnancy.

Media and paps asked Vicky, when will he announce GoodNews (referring to Katrina's pregnancy) in his personal life.

Vicky replied "Abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to comment on Katrina's pregnancy.

A user said, "She is above 40 why is she delaying?"

Another mentioned, "The way Vicky is blushing is cute.."

Bad Newz is a romantic comedy film that stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film talks about a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. In this 'one in a billion' condition, two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men.

About Katrina's pregnancy

Katrina's representative agency, Raindrop, has called the reports surrounding her pregnancy "unconfirmed". "Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation," Katrina's agency said in a statement.

Work Front

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, which was released earlier this year. The actress will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. While the film was announced in 2021, it has been delayed for a while now.