On Sunday, the 69th edition of the award ceremony was held over the weekend in Gujarat. Bollywood stars from Kareena Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to Varun Dhawan attended the event and entertained audiences with their stellar dance performances.

Amidst magical performances, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooved together to the song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir's film Animal. A video of them dancing at the event has surfaced on social media.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt dance to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu

Ranbir was in a joyous mood and set the stage ablaze with his performance at the awards night.

Alia joined him and the couple danced like no one was watching. At the end of the dance, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks.

Alia opted for a beige saree with a matching corset blouse. Ranbir, who posed on the red carpet in a black suit, changed into black pants and a white blazer for his performance.

The song Jamal Kudu was originally picturised in Animal and it was Bobby Deol's entry track. In the movie, he plays the character Abrar Haque.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby said, "It is crazy, people are keeping a glass on their dog's head and dancing. Somebody had worn an exact same suit like mine. It's just overwhelming to see all of that."

The actor continued, "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me 'I will play this in your introduction.' When we started shooting, the choreographer said, 'You do it.' I was like, 'what will I do?' I started dancing and he told me, "No, No. Don't do it like Bobby Deol.' Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, 'Can you do and show? How would you do it?'"

Ranbir Kapoor was awarded the Best Actor award for Animal. Alia Bhatt won for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Ranbir fondly remembered his late father, Rishi Kapoor. He said, "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting."

He added, "And last but not least my daughter Raha... naughty... you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to the awards) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies."

Neetu Kapoor congratulated Ranbir and Alia for winning Best Actor and Actress award.

The first photo captured the winning moment of the duo from last night. The second frame took the audience back to 2019 when Ranbir won Best Actor for Sanju, and Alia was declared Best Actress for Raazi. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy, saying, "I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju Raazi ) so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani."