This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 began on Saturday and the devotes were seen dancing to dhol and taasha as they welcomed Lord Ganesha at their homes. Celebs have been spotted visiting their friends' and relatives' places to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Most of them are visiting Lalbaugh Cha Raja and other famous pandals in and around the city.

Recently, Aishwarya, along with her mother and daughter, was spotted at the GSB Ganpati pandal to seek the blessing of lord Ganesha.

On Monday, former Miss World and Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sought blessings at GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai. Photos and videos of the trio exiting the Ganesh pandal have now gone viral.

In the videos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were mobbed by the crowd and they had difficulty in moving ahead. Aishwarya was seen shielding her mother and also gestured daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to be careful. She then told her to get into the car.

Another clip shows, Aishwarya clicking pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan and her mother at the pandal.

Amid chaos and crowds, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan weren't there. It was only Aishwarya who was taking care of her mother and daughter.

Netizens weren't pleased with Abhishek's absence and were of the view that he should have been there to help Aishwarya and their daughter.

Aishwarya remained calm as she handled the situation despite fans wanting to take pictures and videos with her.

A section of netizens also trolled them for not combing their hair.

A user wrote, "Mother n daughter dunno how to comb their hair properly ..always same hairstyle or mess.."

Another asked, "Where is Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan?"

Bachchan family without Aishwarya

Last month, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted arriving in Mumbai with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan. The actor tried to avoid the cameras but greeted the paps with folded hands. While Jaya didn't smile or react, Shweta Bachchan smiled at the paps.

However, contrary to several reports, a video has surfaced on social media which shows Aishwarya and Abhishek spent some time together with their daughter Aaradhya. The short clip saw them getting on board an airport shuttle.