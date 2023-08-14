Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has time and again proved his acting mettle in films. The actor was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. Some of his pioneering films include Raazi, Sardar Udham. Masaan among others.

The actor is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' release. Recently, the actor attended the Durand Cup 2023 derby match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in Kolkata.

Vicky Kaushal attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

The Indian Army organised the match, this iconic football tournament holds the distinction of being the oldest in Asia.

In fact, Sam Manekshaw had also visited the Durand Cup decades ago and was closely involved with the tournament. The actor showed his love and support for the biggest football tournament in India.

He took to social media and shared some glimpses from the stadium in Kolkata. Vicky tagged the geo location of 'Salt Lake Stadium'.

At the Kolkata airport, the actor was deployed with heavy security, several videos and pictures show army officials escorting the actor towards his car.

This didn't go well with netizens and they wondered what was the reason for such a heavy security for an actor.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Why is the army deployed to escort him...have they lost it..."

Another mentioned, "Don't understand... why would they need this kind of Security ? ... and from Who are they scared of ?"

The third one said, " Since when the army has taken over the role of personal bodyguards?"

The fourth one mentioned, "Army deployed why ?"

Vicky shared an Instagram carousel and captioned the post: "What a great experience to watch the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata! It's the oldest tournament in Asia and 3rd oldest in the world conducted by the Indian Army. FM Sam Manekshaw himself has graced the event in the past for multiple years to hand over the trophies to the winning teams. Honoured to have associated with such a great legacy!"

For the unversed, the Durand Cup is the oldest existing club football tournament in Asia and is named after its founder, Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, an Anglo-Indian civil servant and diplomat.

Work front

Vicky will be seen playing the role of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The movie 'Sam Bahadur' revolves around India's greatest war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Alongside Vicky, the flick also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), it will hit theatres on December 1.