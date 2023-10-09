Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often grab headlines when they pose together for paparazzi at the airport or during their visit to their under-construction house in BnARA.

On Sunday, the power couple attended the Indian Super League match in Mumbai wearing jerseys and jeans.

Alia and Ranbir's new look

Alia looked like a doll as she trimmed her hair short. She looked cute as she flashed her dimples for the paparazzi. While Ranbir got rid of his beard and was clean-shaven.

The made-for-each-other couple were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi and couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Alia and Ranbir were seen in matching '8' T-shirts. While Alia opted for a blue T-shirt, denim and white shoes, Ranbir was seen in a black T-shirt, black cargo pants and sneakers and wore a cap too.

The couple then posed for Nita Ambani for pictures. As they made an exit, Ranbir bid goodbye to Nita.

As soon as the video went viral fans were left in awe seeing the couple.

A section of netizens loved them, while some slammed Ranbir for not letting her wife Alia roam freely.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Why did he push Alia? Because he wanted to walk with Nita Ambani. "

Another mentioned, "Ranbir Kapoor is not letting Alia Bhatt roam freely."

Alia Bhatt's work front

The stunning actor was been conferred with the National award-winning actress currently has a lot on her plate. She is also acting and producing the action film Jigra. Next up for her is a period drama titled Baiju Bawra which will also star Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor's work font

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.