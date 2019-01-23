After Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez, fans were on the lookout for another celebrity couple to make their hearts flutter and all hopes were pinned onto Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik. However, the two have been on and off for a while now. But, it appears that despite the ups and downs, which are a part of all relationships, Gigi, 23, cares strongly for Zayn, 26 and is not giving up on their love too easily.

Although Hadid and Malik spent the past year breaking up and getting back together, the young model is sure they will find their way back to a strong relationship. A source close to her revealed to Hollywood Life, "Gigi and Zayn have a very deep love, it's not something either of them are ready to just walk away from."

"Gigi loves Zayn but their relationship is complicated. One of the factors is Gigi's very demanding career, she's almost always traveling, and that does take a toll. But as tough as things can sometimes get, Gigi is hopeful that she and Zayn can find their way back to a good place."

Reportedly, seeing sister Bella Hadid rekindle her relationship with The Weeknd gives Gigi hope that she and Zayn can also rediscover lost love. Bella and The Weeknd dated for a year before splitting back in 2016, only to get back together in 2018.

"Gigi sees how happy Bella is now (with The Weeknd) and all that they went through and that does give her a lot of hope that she and Zayn can have that too," the source continued. "Right now it's still a work in progress, but ultimately this is something that Gigi and Zayn need to go through to figure out their future together."

On January 16, shortly after breaking up, Gigi was spotted leaving Zayn's New York apartment in the wee hours of the morning, sparking rumours that the couple had reunited once again.

Earlier this month, a source revealed to E! News that Hadid and Malik have been spending some time away from each other since November. "They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breathe apart from each other. They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down."