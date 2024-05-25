Remember the song from Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan's film Veer Zaara, 'Janam Deklo Mit gaye Dooriyan..', the OG dimpled diva, Preity Zinta has made a dazzling appearance at Cannes after almost 17 years.

The dimpled diva and owner of the IPL team Punjab Super Kings on Friday was at Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

The actor has worked with Santosh Sivan in multiple projects, including her debut movie Dil Se...

Preity Zinta exudes elegance in pink saree; brutally trolled for her accent at Cannes 2024 [Watch]

The actor shares breathtaking pictures from her day out in the French Riviera. She looked stunning in a white gown and minimal make-up.

While every actor and celeb on the red carpet is opting for a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline, dramatic long trails and shimmery gown.

Preity put her most fashionable foot forward on the red carpet and wore a baby pink shimmery saree.

Preity Zinta posed on the red carpet alongside actress Melanie Laurent among other celebrities.

Netizens react!

Speaking to Brut India she said, "I'm coming after a long time, I'm happy to be here. My look is simple yet with a little bit of sparkle."

However, netizens noticed that there was a visibly strange change in her accent. People took to the comments section of Brut India's IG page and slammed her for not speaking in an Indian accent and trying to speak in an American accent at Cannes.

A person said, "I am perplexed as to why Indians modify their accents when in foreign lands, engaging with natives. It comes across as disingenuous. Why cannot they retain their genuine selves?"

Another mentioned, "Why do you all fake your accent?? Just stay and talk the way you are!"

An Instagram user said, "Her accent got me. They sound absolutely ridiculous when they change their accent to one that is some bizarre cosmopolitan made-up one."

"Whatever happened to her accent? That's how colonization works. Making one feel inferior in speaking their own accent, from PC (Priyanka Chopra) to Zinta," said another person.

Another comment read, "For once why can't they define the place from which they come from! Wearing a saree symbolising Indian authenticity but the accent."

Another wrote, "She's been living in AMERICA with her AMERICAN husband for a long time. People should stop judging her accent. Also, she's not speaking to Indian media, so it's important for her to communicate in a way they understand."