The 77th Cannes Film Festival is underway and who's who from Hollywood and Bollywood have graced their presence at the red carpet of the prestigious film festival. From Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, Nancy Tyagi, and Namita Thapar, Indian social media influencers like Ayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani, and Ankush Bahuguna among others have graced the red carpet with their top-notch style.

Aditi Rao Hydari dramatic Monochrome gown designed Gaurav Gupta at Cannes red carpet fails to impress netizens

Aditi Rao Hydari who is basking in the success of the recently released web show Heeramandi on Thursday walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024.

For the glam night, Aditi wore a beautiful tailored outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta.

The black velvet dress enhanced with voluminous side drapes in ivory complemented Aditi's hourglass figure and the white drapes added volume and a hint of drama to her overall look.

Netizens weren't pleased with Aditi's look and were of the view that she could have opted for a much better look.

A user wrote, "I think Indian designers are either cursed or the fame got in their head sm .. that they are delivering such poor performances on the red carpets .. my two cents.."

Another mentioned, "It's giving: Her make-up artist didn't show up for work. It's giving: Gaurav Gupta but DIY. It's giving: from gajagamini to sojagamini.

The next one said, "She could have rather gone for a Saree than this!! It makes her look like Royalty.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Oh. My. God. It's a disaster no matter who this time.. sad."

"Hotel staff be like 2 bed sheets missing...", the next one mentioned.

A section of netizens also compared how graceful and stunning Nancy Tyagi looked despite sticking her own outfits for the Cannes night.

While the celebs donning designs ensembles failed to make a mark.

Aditi did the Gajagamini walk at Cannes

On Wednesday, In a video that the actress shared on her Instagram stories, Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning as she recreated the Cannes walk. The actor was seen holding an umbrella as she turned around and did her Gajagamini walk with her team members. She sported a yellow and orange tinted floral gown and looked as pretty as ever. Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Aditi wrote, "#lorealparisindia #Cannes2024 Walking into Cannes like."

Before making a head-turning appearance on the red carpet. The actor was seen wearing an ethnic outfit. She opted for a Gulbahar Kalidaar jacket and sharara set from Bhumika Sharma.

Aditi is currently basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is streaming on Netflix.

The star cast also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.