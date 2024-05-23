Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari is basking in the success of Heeramandi. The series marks the debut of maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on OTT. The series is garnering mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

The series is set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

Have you seen Aditi's Viral Walk at Cannes?

However, for those who haven't seen the series, a viral walk of Aditi Rao Hydari, namely Swan or Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has become the talk of the town.

The social media is filled with influencers and users making reels on Adiit's viral walk. The actor has garnered praise for her walk.

Aditi, who is currently attending Cannes 2024, recreated her viral walk at the prestigious film festival.

Privilege to talk to the legend @santoshsivan & hear his wonderful anecdotes last evening in an event hosted by #AngenieuxInternational with @aditiraohydari in a spl appearance lucidly talking about the trust between the star & the cinematographer @samirsarkar ? @Festival_Cannes pic.twitter.com/PAOWgjGLfn — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) May 22, 2024

In a video that the actress shared on her Instagram stories, Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning as she recreated the Cannes walk. The actor was seen holding an umbrella as she turned around and did her Gajagamini walk with her team members. She sported a yellow and orange tinted floral gown and looked as pretty as ever. Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Aditi wrote, "#lorealparisindia #Cannes2024 Walking into Cannes like."

She also shared a series of pictures from the French Riviera looking like sunshine.

She complemented her floral dress with golden and pearl dangling earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun. The actress captioned her post, "Pocket full of sunshine," and we cannot agree more.

On Tuesday evening, for her first Cannes 2024 event which was for Bharat Pavilion. She looked beautiful in a golden ethnic outfit, paired with golden jumkas and gajra.

Renowned Indian DOP Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at #CannesFilmFestival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award!



The #BharatPavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari #IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/hDTfSF1ghW — PIB In Meghalaya (@PIBShillong) May 22, 2024

Sharing photos with the actor, PIB In Meghalaya tweeted, "Renowned Indian DOP (director of photography) Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at Cannes Film Festival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award! The Bharat Pavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari."

Aditi spoke about the cinematographer at the event.

Earlier, in an interview, Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that she is unsure of what walk it is and said, "I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini walk, the swan walk? What walk is that I don't know! I'll say it was what Sanjay sir asked me to do. I followed Sanjay sir and what he told me."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.