Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth is known for his larger than life avatar on-screen and he solves all the issues effortlessly. Ram Gopal Varma asked why he is not doing anything to destroy the coronavirus.

Ram Gopal Varma has been sharing funny memes and videos related to the coronavirus infection ever since its breakout. He tweeted on March 21, "Corona treats every1 equally from Sharuk khan to flop actor to Modi to beggar to beautiful to ugly woman all equally which our Gods weren't doing and that's why in anger it closed down temples mosques nd churches to teach a lesson to all Gods and we poor devotees r suffering."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma went on to take a dig at superstar Rajinikanth, saying that why he is not doing some magic to destroy the novel Coronavirus. The filmmaker tweeted, "And why the f... is Rajnikant not doing anything to destroy the Coronavirus?????..Just asking."

India successfully maintained Janta Curfew on Sunday, but people came out in groups to pay their respect to the people, who are risking their lives for the country. Ram Gopal Varma mocked those people, by tweeting a video today. The director said that all their efforts have gone in vain due to this acting of gathering inroads to clap for the workers.

Ram Gopal Varma on social distancing

"Seeing the crowds back on roads in violation of the lockdown I guess the solidarity seen in Janata Curfew on Sunday was just a One day international ..If the Covidiots are so dumb the military should be deployed. At 5 pm yesterday they clapped and cheered the policemen , the doctors , the media and other essential services and from today 5 am they are just ignoring them ..This is the great Indian solidarity of the #COVIDIOTS."

The word 'social distancing' is the most trending issue on social media with many celebs and leaders advising it for everyone across the country. Talking about it, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted today, "Never heard the word social distancing in English language before and now it has become the most used word in English language."