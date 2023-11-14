Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's video from a Diwali bash has raised many eyebrows. The video is from Ekta Kapoor's pre-Diwali bash. Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy arrived with Arjun Bijlani has his wife, for the photoshoot. However, as Mouni was posing, Suraj was seen pulling her towards him. Mouni's facial expression changed as she moved towards Suraj. The video has now garnered mixed reactions.

Social media reactions

While some have accused Mouni of always ignoring her husband Suraj Nambiar, many have called out Suraj's behaviour towards her. "Her husband has a point," wrote a user. "Her husband is so strict towards her," another user wrote. "Oh, this husband seems to be jealous of her because of this handsome boy, I mean friend," a social media user commented.

"Why her husband dragging her???" asked another social media user. "Why the always behave weird in Public...and on insta posts romantic pics," a comment read. "This is what is being seen everywhere, inside bigg Boss and outside. Conflict between husband and wife," another comment read. "Things are not okay between them ...this is how he is trying to get her attention," read a comment. "Soon to be separated," one more person commented. "I don't think they are happy in marriage," was another one of the comments on the video.

This is not the first time when netizens have accused the couple of behaving weirdly. A few months back, Mouni was seen ignoring Suraj while being busy on her phone. Suraj was seen extending his hand to reach out to her which she failed to notice. The Brahmastra actress was massively slammed over the video.