Mouni Roy wished fans and followers "Shubh Mahalaya" in her latest Instagram post. The Brahmastra actress posed at vintage locations in a traditional Bengali saree with red border and ditched bra for the same. Mouni covered her modesty in various poses with her hands. She also tagged the picture as 'Nayantara'.

Instagram

Celebs shower love

Nayantara is the name of her character in the recently released web series – Sultans of Delhi. Several celebs commented on Mouni's pictures. Her best friend, Disha Patani commented, "So beautiful" and Aashka Goradia wrote, "Sunder." Husband Suraj Nambiar also took to social media and wrote, "Mine". However, many on social media were furious with her post.

Social media reactions

"Nayanthara to nahi lag rahi, mia khalifa dikh rahi ho," a user commented. "Did you forget to wear something?" another user asked. "Is this how you wish?" a social media user asked. The pictures were filled with many negative and nasty comments. Mouni Roy recently made waves with her role as – Junoon – in Brahmastra. Some even called her role better than that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Mouni on playing Junoon in Brahmastra

"I guess they're two different questions. So, how I prepped for the role. To begin with, I had to unlearn a lot because Junoon was not is not like any other character I have ever played. Like you said, she's very powerful, but at the same time, her confidence is very... it's a quiet confidence. It is very inwardly, (and) there is no projection outside," Mouni said in an interview about prepping for the role.

"She should evoke a certain kind of fear or power just by standing there, just by looking. So, that was a very difficult character for me to understand to begin with, and then you know, then to kind of go and act. So, Ayan (Mukherji, director) was very clear from the beginning that he did not want it to be loud or caricature-ish, my acting," she further added.