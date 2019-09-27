Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh stated that the Indian team management should try Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Men in Blue for the shorter formats so that the workload on Virat Kohli eases.

The 37-year-old former Indian cricketer told Aaj Tak that earlier there were two formats so the captains were able to manage, but with the inclusion of T20, the load on captains has increased.

The workload on Virat Kohli can be reduced by making Rohit Sharma the captain in shorter formats, looking at the future of Indian cricket.

"Earlier there were only two formats so it was easy for a captain to manage. If the load on Virat is more than maybe they should try a different captain for the shorter formats," Yuvraj told Aaj Tak.

"Rohit has done a fairly good job. I don't really know. They have to decide that how much workload Virat can take. It completely depends on how they want to go for the future. It is completely team management's call," Yuvraj added.

The former cricketer also urged the selectors to give Rohit Sharma at least six Test matches as an opener as the 37-year-old thinks that Sharma can prove his worth for the Men in Blue in Tests also.

Rohit Sharma has proved his efficiency as a captain in the past as he has led the Men in Blue to win the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and also the Asia Cup in Dubai. The 32-year-old Indian opener has also led IPL side Mumbai Indians to four IPL victories.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli took over the captaincy after World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as the captain in the shorter formats in 2016. The 30-year-old cricketer has also been quite successful as the skipper of the Men in Blue.

In recent times, after India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, there were rumours that the Indian team management wants to split captaincy between the two.

But the selectors did not resort to such a measure even though many former cricketers and cricket fans stated that it will be better to split the captaincy. There were also rumours about a speculated rift between the two experienced campaigners but before the West Indies tour, Kohli clearly denied such news.

The Men in Blue are slated to face South Africa in a three-match Test series, which is going to start from October 2. In the recently concluded T20 series both the teams shared the spoils as they were tied 1-1 after India lost the final match to the Proteas in Bangalore.