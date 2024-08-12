The Khan family is here to rule! And the voice behind the latest trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King proves that right! The Hindi version of the Disney adventure has the voice of Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa. However, what caught everyone's attention was Aryan Khan's voice as Simbba. AbRam Khan also made his Bollywood debut with the film in a way, by giving voice to young Mufasa.

AbRam's Bollywood debut has generated quite some buzz on social media, with the little man trending along with his father and brother. Let's take a look at some of the comments on Reddit and Instagram following the trailer release.

"AbRam making his debut before Shanaya Kapoor," wrote a user.

"So the king is dubbing another king," another user commented.

Reactions

"The King & his cubs voicing the King & his cubs. Tell me this isn't perfect casting!" a social media user wrote.

"Introducing Abram Khan," another social media user commented.

"Aryan sounded so much like srk in the first part wonder if its the same with abram," a comment read.

"Why does Suhana sound so bad? The boys sound good," another comment read.

"How do srk's sons speak Hindi better than Suhana?" read one more of the comments.

"Lion King's hindi dub is now officially Srk's family film," a person commented.

"The only hindi dubbed Disney movie I would watch," another fan wrote.

Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra have also become the voice of Timon and Pumbaa in the film. The film is slated for massive release on December 20, 2024.