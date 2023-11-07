Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took nuptial vows with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 this year. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and families.

Several politicians graced the wedding in Udaipur. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, among others, also attended the wedding.

The actor shared her dreamy wedding pictures on her social media the next day. After her wedding, the actor has been juggling between Delhi and Mumbai for her work commitments. Last week, the actor celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Raghav Chadha in Delhi.

Parineeti resumes work, spotted at the dubbing studio in black outfit

After taking a short break, Parineeti has resumed her work as she was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city on November 7.

Several pictures and videos of Parineeti coming out of her car to enter a dubbing studio have gone online.

In the pictures, Parineeti is seen in a black sweatshirt and black pants. She also wore black sunglasses and flaunted her sindoor and mehendi.

She greeted the paparazzi before entering the studio.

The actor was heavily trolled for wearing a black outfit and an oversized sweatshirt.

A user wrote, " She looks like aunty...

Another mentioned," Y is her dressing sense so bad hire a stylish..."

A section of netizens even fat-shamed her.

Take a look at the comments.

Work front

Parineeti was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Parineeti will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role and is scheduled to be released next year, on Netflix.