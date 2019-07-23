Swiss legend Roger Federer is one of the greatest players to play the game of lawn tennis. Not only he is a great player, but also a very emotional and kind person at heart. Though he is one of the most composed and calm players on court, the world has seen him getting emotional post-matches.

We have known him to spread joy and happiness by displaying his art of play on the tennis court, but recently a different side of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who lost in the recently concluded Wimbledon final against Serbian Novak Djokovic, came into view. As reported by Fox Sports, every year at the Australian Open, Federer ensures that a couple who go by the names, Bob and Diana Carter are seated in his box.

Who are they?

Federer's relationship with this couple dates back to the times when he started playing the sport as a nine-year-old. During that time he used to train under an Australian coach named Peter Carter. The Swiss legend's coach could asses the potential Federer had and was determined to help him reach for the stars. Then time passed and Federer became the king of the sport. He achieved many milestones in his journey to becoming one of the greatest to play the game of tennis. But unfortunately, while the 37-year-old was on his way to the peak of success, Carter died in a fatal car accident while he was on vacation.

When Federer got to know about the news he could not control his tears. He was playing in Toronto when the news reached him, he ran out to the streets sobbing continuously.

After that incident, he wanted to do something for his coach's family as he was grateful for the contribution of Carter in his career. So, he invites the couple every year, who are actually the parents of Peter Carter and ensures that they are seated in his box. He takes care of all of their expenses which include first-class air tickets, hotels, food, winner's parties and also commiseration parties in Melbourne. They also stay in the same hotel as Federer.

The Swiss legend has already proved his mettle on the tennis court, but now we also got to know that he is capable of hitting winners off the court as well.