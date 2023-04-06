A video of Shah Rukh Khan gorging on paan along with a German influencer at the NMACC event has taken over social media. The video shows a dapper looking SRK enjoying some paan as the camera pans on him. German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur shared videos and pictures of herself enjoying the Indian delicacy with King Khan on her social media platforms.

SRK trolled for eating paan

"Deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition, India in Fashion showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India @nmacc.india," she wrote while sharing the pictures and videos. When some social media users started commenting on the picture on why SRK shouldn't have eaten paan, there was an outpour of netizens extending their support to the actor.

SRK receives support

"Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for," one user wrote. "Oh my god last slide !!! You doesn't even know who is next to you!! He's the dream of the millions of girls and you're eating next to him indifferent how it's possible," another user wrote.

"Why does he look guilty?" a netizen asked. "Why do you have to make him look guilty its just paan after all," another netizen asked. "Leave him alone," a social media user said. "Atleast somewhere give him some privacy," another social media user commented.