Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his Greek God looks at the NMACC launch. The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was every bit of a star-studded event with the creme-de-la-creme of the industry in full attendance.

Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan were also spotted at the event, looking their stylish best. The trio posed with the dapper Salman Khan for the paparazzi.

Celebs go gaga

Shah Rukh Khan arrived a bit late, but looked all set to kill with his suave style and to-die-for attitude. Needless to say, social media couldn't keep calm. SRK's look was shared by his manager, Pooja Dadlani on Instagram. Reacting to it, Gauri Khan wrote, "Flawless". Guneet Monga called him, "Dear Lord". "Hottest" wrote Karan Johar.

Social media reacts

"Giving competition to Aryan Khan," one user wrote. "Can't believe he is 57," another user wrote. "He is ageing in reverse," a social media user wrote. "I want this sugar daddy," another social media user commented. "Did it just get hot in here," asked a netizen. "Thunder King," another netizen opined.

Shah Rukh Khan has been on cloud nine ever since the release of Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is the biggest blockbuster the Hindi film industry has ever seen. Not only has the film broken all records since time immemorial but also broken the records set by itself on its opening day.