Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couple of Bollywood. They have a combined net asset of Rs 667 crores. While Deepika Padukone takes a larger pie with Rs 445 crores, her hubby Ranveer Singh's net worth is Rs 222 crores. In a recent interview with a magazine, the Pathaan actress revealed that they have separate charges for ads and films together. The power couple charges a bomb when appear together due to their combined brand value.

"Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely. In that, there's usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch and it's something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one's terms makes us special," she was quoted saying.

Deepika is among the top-paid actresses in India. According to reports, she charges around Rs 12-14 crore for a film. According to Duff & Phelps's annual report, Deepika and Ranveer are one of India's top values celebrities as both are consistent with their brand values.

Up next Deepika with be seen in Hrithik Roshan- Anil Kapoor starrer action thriller Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. She is also making her Telugu debut with Prabha Pan-India, sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898-AD.

Ranveer Singh is fresh from the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. Singham Again, Simmba 2, Don 3 and Tamil adaptation of the epic novel Velpari are some of his upcoming projects.