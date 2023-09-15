Looks like there is no stopping Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film opened to a massive Rs 120 Cr worldwide on its first day, the highest for any Indian film. The film crossed the Rs 500 Cr mark globally on its 4-day opening weekend collections. According to trade predictions, the is set to cross Rs 350 crore in India and Rs 700 crore worldwide today (Day 7)--making it the biggest extended opening week in the history of Hindi cinema. According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film earned Rs 660.03 crore worldwide on Day 6 (Thursday).

Worldwide Gross

Thursday: 129.60 cr

Friday: 110.87 cr

Saturday: 144.22 cr

Sunday: 154 cr

Monday: 136.1 cr

Tuesday: 54.1 cr

Wednesday: 46.23 cr

Hindi Box Office Collection

Thursday: 65.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr

Saturday: 68.72 cr

Sunday: 71.63 cr

Monday: 30.50 cr

Tuesday: 24 cr

Wednesday: 21.30 cr

Total: ₹ 327.88 cr.

#Jawan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Will close *extended* Week 1 TODAY with a HUMONGOUS TOTAL… Biz in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an idea of its *lifetime total*… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr, Wed 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 327.88… pic.twitter.com/sawWyztS31 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2023

#Jawan #BoxOffice Collections:

1st Week:



Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 7 cr

Saturday: 68.75 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.11 cr

Sunday: 71.63 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 8.47 cr

Monday: 30.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu:… https://t.co/2RWb1Mp0jN — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) September 13, 2023

Jawan also has Vijay Sethupati, Nayantara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra playing prominent roles. The plot revolves around a Jailer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused suffering in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission form the plot?

With this, SRK delivered two blockbusters in 2023: Pathaan and Jawan. And King Khan has once more release to go--Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is likely to be out in December. Touted to be an immigration drama, Dunki is based on the famous 'donkey fight' method of border immigration; an illegal way of entering a foreign country with multiple stoppers in different countries. It is also believed that thousands of Indian youngsters follow this method every year after their application is rejected. The story reportedly revolves around a Punjabi guy's adventurous journey to immigrate to Canada. "It is a comic film. His (Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," he was quoted as saying in an interview with Deadline.