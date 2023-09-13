There is no doubt Karan Johar is one the most trolled celebrities in Bollywood. Often considered the torch bearer of nepotism, Karan faces flak from netizens frequently. However, that hasn't stopped the filmmaker-cum-fashionista from doing his favourite.

Despite the hatred, Kjo is everywhere—right from brand endorsements to hosting talk shows to fashion events to filmmaking. Interestingly, Karan returned to direction after almost 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The filmmaker is overwhelmed as the success comes at a time when the industry is facing turbulence and negativity.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, KJo opened up about his hate equation with netizens. "Just know that I'm as vulnerable as you are, I'm as emotionally fragile as you are, my heart has been broken in love many a time, I'm a single parent which is a tough job, and I did lose my father at a young age and I work hard still and seek validation. So, I'm just like anybody else," he stated in an interview with Film Companion.

The film also requested hate-mongers and trollers to give him another chance. "I hope that those people who come into my life, the ones who have even hated me, give me a chance because I'm not that hateful. I feel that there's a lot of love I have to give," he added.

The 50-year-old also added that people find it cool to hate him. "I can be annoying to people who don't know me as a human being. So, it's kind of cool to hate this person because you don't know them and you find that what the hell is going on with this person's life and I can understand why I get the hate," he added.

Karan also stated that trollers who criticise him for launching Star Kids should also give the credit when they achieve tremendous success in their careers.