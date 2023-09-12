Shah Rukh Khan has done it again and in style! After the sweeping box office collections of Pathaan (which grossed more than 1000 Cr), SRK is once again ruling the box office with Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film opened to a massive 120 Cr worldwide on Thursday, the highest for any Indian film. And, according to its 4-day box office figures, the film has already crossed the 500 Cr mark globally.

Worldwide Gross

Thursday: 129.60 cr

Friday: 110.87 cr

Saturday: 144.22 cr

Sunday: 154 cr

Total: 538.69 cr

Domestic Breakup

Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 7 cr

Saturday: 68.75 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.11 cr

Sunday: 71 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 10.25 cr

All India: 251.45 cr net (287.31 cr All India)

Overseas Breakup

Thursday: $4.6 Million

Friday: $5.5 Million

Saturday: $6.9 Million

Sunday: $6.4 Million

Total: 24 Million USD (200 cr)

#EXCLUSIVE DATA #Jawan #BoxOffice:#ShahRukhKhan crosses BLOCKBUSTER 200 CRORE IN 4 DAYS in overseas!



Interestingly, the film is expected to gross 30 Cr plus on Day 5 (Monday) at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar took to social media to congratulate SRK on the film's massive success. In a tweet, he wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how. (sic)" Reacting to it, SRK wrote, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u (sic)"

After doing unprecedented biz on its extended 4 days weekend and despite an India-Pakistan match today - #ShahRukhKhan's #Jawan had a outstanding hold & passed the Monday test with distinction.



Monday hold ensured ATB’s verdict for Jawan.



Day 5 Estimates-



₹ 26-28 cr… pic.twitter.com/RdvQcqjhO9 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 11, 2023

Jawan also has Vijay Sethupati, Nayantara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra playing prominent roles. The plot revolves around a Jailer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused suffering in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission form the plot?

With this, SRK delivered two blockbusters in 2023: Pathaan and Jawan. And King Khan has once more release to go--Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Can he deliver a hat trick, let's wait and watch!