Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan has finally arrived in theatres. The film is already smashing records and setting new box office milestones. According to trade analysts, Jawan has made a remarkable 75 Cr nett at BO at the domestic box office. This is the highest ever for any Hindi film. There are also reports that the first-day collection is likely to be around 120-150 Cr.

However, what caught the attention of fans was Deepika Padukone's striking cameo in the film. Her powerful cameo has left the audience in awe and netizens are now calling her 'the lucky charm of SRK.' Interestingly, SRK and Deepika have a sizzling chemistry on screen. Let's take a look at all the time the duo has set the screens on fire.

Om Shanti Om

Considered a tribute to Bollywood, the film marked the debut of Deepika and the beginning of a great partnership. The fairytale romance transcending time and space made it one of the most iconic films of the decade.

Happy New Year

In 2014, the duo teamed up again for Farah Khan in the heist comedy Happy New Year.

Chennai Express

And then the iconic Chennai Express happened. Who can forget the iconic Rahul and Meenamma.

Billu Barber

Deepika did a dance number for SRK's Billu Barber, which was also his home production.

Zero

Deepika made a cameo appearance along with several other actresses.

Pathaan

And then Pathaan happened. Deepika just swept up off the feet with a scintillating appearance in the film. SRK has always been vocal about his appreciation and love for his costars. He even posted an appreciation post for Deepika for completing 15 years in the industry. "To 15 fabulous years of excellence... perseverance...amazing performances with you and warm hugs!! Here's looking at you...Looking at you. and looking at you...and still looking at you... @deepikapadukone," he wrote.