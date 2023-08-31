Do you know Nayanthara is called the 'Queen of Swag,' well watch the video below, and you will know why! The Jawan actress debuted Instagram with sons Uyir and Ulagam a few minutes ago. And the video is already viral like wildfire. Interestingly, her debut came minutes after the release of the Jawan trailer, which also marks Nayan's Bollywood debut.

"Love Strength Peace" and a yellow heart emoji was Nayanthara's first post. She also treated fans with a blockbuster debut reel. The first reel was all swag--twinning in white with oversized shades with her sons. Nayan makes an entry holding them and the caption reads, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu... (Tell me I'm here)" Her husband filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed them with a beautiful reply, "My uyirs. welcome to IG" and dropped a string of emojis.

For the first time, she revealed the facesof her twin boys on her Instagram page. She also added 'Alappara' song from Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to the video. Her socks post was the trailer of Jawan. She wrote in the caption, "My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always."

Interstingly, Nayan's husband gave us a glimpse of their Onam celebrations in Kerala recently. He wrote, "In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

He also gave a glimpse of their sons having the traditional Onam Sadya. He captioned the post, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam.#GodBless. As the festival starts early here! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Nayanthara is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan in Jawan. The film is all set for a grand release on September 6. After a magnificent audio launch in Chennai, the team is off to Dubai for another event. However, Nayan who usually skips promotional events for her films is making an exception to attend the Dubai event for Jawan.