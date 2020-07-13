Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has revealed that he was initially hesitant to do the film Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh.

Director Shaad Ali's sports biographical drama was released two years ago on this day. Diljit took to his official Instagram account page where he shared a clip from the film and shared the reason that ultimately prompted him to play Sandeep Singh in the film.

"#Soorma aaj poore 2 saal ho gaye film ko.. @sandeep_rebirth bhaji ki life ki journey jitni inspiring hai aaj ke youth ke lie bhaji real role model hain ('Soorma' completes 2 years today. Sandeep Singh's life is so inspiring, he is the a role model for the youth)," Diljit wrote alongside the image.

He said his journey in the film turned out to be great. "Jab yeh film mujhey offer hui phele maine mana kar dia thaa. 2 reasons they. Ek mainey kabhi hockey nahi kheli thee life mai, doosra Punjab mai already 2 films ban rahi thee hockey (When I was offered this film, at first I refused to take it up because of two reasons. I had never played hockey in my life and a couple of films on hockey were already being made in Punjab)."

"Par but thx to @sneharajani_ mam #shaadalisir @chitrangda ji jinki vajha se mainey yeh film ki (Thanks to Sneha Rajani, Shaad Ali and Chitrangada, I did this film)," he said.

Diljit said he doesn't have any friends in the film industry but Angad Bedi, who played his brother in Soorma, is like a brother in real life, too. He added that he loved working with Taapsee Pannu and that he learned a lot from actor Satish Kaushik.

Diljit recalled Vijay Raaz as a very funny person, adding that the two had a lot of fun on the sets. "@shankar.mahadevan sir ke saath gana karna dream thaa woh bhi poora hua..aur woh bhi #gulzaarsaab ka likha gana #ishqdibaajiyaan (I fulfilled my dream of working with Shankar Mahadevan on a song in the film, and that to a song penned by Gulzar Saab)," said the actor-singer.