Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made India proud as she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week. The actor has been walking the ramp as a showstopper at various events. Ever since she embraced motherhood, she has taken her daughter Aardhya along with her.

Recently, at the Paris Fashion Show, Aishwarya looked stunning in gold ensemble. Oozing grace and elegance, Ashwariya walked the ramp with a panache and also blew her signature flying kiss.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Kendell click a selfie

After her walk, the actor interacted with supermodel Kendall Jenner. Several pictures and videos of Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya along with Kendell Jenner have been doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look.

Several viral clips show that the actor also danced with Kendell danced.

A video of Aardhaya and Aishwarya backstage has also surfaced that shows Ash getting ready for the night.

Netizens react

Aishwarya's fan clubs have shared the video and pictures from the grand night.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Aardhaya and Ash's selfie picture with Kendell. A section of netizens are also curious to know, why didn't Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan hang out with Ash and Aardhya as they went to support Navya Naveli as she walked the ramp.

A user wrote, "The child does not know to be a child, teenager or an adult. She has been pushed everywhere and not given a chance to be a normal person. I feel so sorry for her."

Another mentioned, "Jaya, Shweta and Navya are also there but one doesn't see them hanging out together."

Meanwhile, L'Oreal Paris' official Instagram page has shared an Instagram carousel from the fashion show, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving elegance, power, and charm at the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile," read the caption.

Take a look: