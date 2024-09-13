'Why didn't he meet Malaika Arora?' Fans ask as Shah Rukh Khan visits hospital to bless Deepika & Ranveer's newborn daughter

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024. Ever since the news broke out, several celebs and their family members have extended wishes to the newborn and couple.

On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan made a special visit to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai to meet the newborn baby girl.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows SRK's white Rolls Royce arriving at the hospital. Along with SRK, his convoy was also spotted.

Fans reacted as Shah Rukh Khan visited Deepika and Ranveer's baby girl.at wee hours on Thursday.

One of the comments read, "That's so sweet."

Another user wrote, "Shah Rukh seems to have a real family bond with DP."

The third one said, "Godfather is here."

While a section of netizens slammed SRK and commented on the paparazzi's pages saying that he didn't visit Malaika and her mother in times of grief, but rushed to meet Deepika.

They also lauded Salman Khan for meeting and said that SRK should learn from Salman and stand by people who are in sorrow and pain.

A user wrote, "Very suspicious... First, it's been almost a week and she's still in hospital though they announced her delivery few days ago... Waiting for the surrogate to actually deliver? Secondly, if he's just visiting the couple, why do it in the middle of the night with full police protection? What is he hiding? He's never had police protection before... Maybe he's the stork? Lastly, he didn't visit Malaika after her father's death but he has to time visit them in the night, in the hospital?? Interesting... Very shady birth story, I must say."

Another fan wrote, "She and her baby are doing great. Fans are in contact with her team and many know people working in the hospital. My guess is that they want to stay longer for the visitors maybe they don't want people to come over to their home. Mukesh Ambani, Genelia, Farah and SRK's 2nd time visiting her. Many were not spotted."

The third one said, "Why didn't he go to meet Malaika and his mom during their grief,"

The fourth one mentioned, "He should learn from Salman Khan."

Deepika and SRK's friendship

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in SRK's Om Shanti Om. Since then, they have shared the screen in several films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.

When Ranveer Singh manifested get wanted a daughter

Last year, Ranveer Singh manifested having a daughter. During his appearance on the TV show The Big Picture, the actor said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaaye. [As you all know, I am married and we might have children in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such an adorable baby. I look at her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this, and my life will be set.']"

Deepika and Ranveer's marriage

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018 in Italy. The couple have worked together in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83 and Finding Fanny.