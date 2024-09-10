On September 8, 2024, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Friends and family members of Deepika and Ranveer have been rushing to the hospital to meet a newborn baby girl and congratulate the newly minted parents.

On Monday, Mukesh Ambani paid DeepVeer a visit at the hospital. A video that went viral on social media showed the business tycoon's vehicle pulling up to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where Deepika is there with her newborn child and Ranveer Singh. Mukesh Ambani reportedly congratulated the couple and blessed the little one.

As soon as the video went viral, Netizens dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Can't wait to see Deepika holding her baby girl."

Another user said, "Let's be happy for a lovely couple who has become parents. Be it a celebrity or a top businessman the joy of becoming a parent is huge. They are normal people like us. They too get hurt by constant public shaming them for something or the other."

Another video that is going viral is Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani who was seen heading to the hospital. The newly minted bua dodged the paps as she made her way to greet the little one and her parents.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer are blessed with a child after six years of marriage. The couple shared the happy piece of news on social media. Many took to their Instagram stories to send best wishes to the new parents.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again.' They will also be part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe movie. While DP will be seen as a police inspector, Singh has already mesmerised the audience inspector Sangram Singh Bhalerao.