'Why didn't Alia stop paps?': Irritated by camera flashlights Raha clenches her eyes; papa Ranbir holds her close as they return from Paris [Reactions]

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm with her debut presence at the Paris Fashion Week. She looked stunning in a metallic breastplate and black jumpsuit. It was Neetu Kapoor, her mother-in-law who cheered the loudest for her. The actor was lauded for her confidence and grace as they walked the PFW runway for the first time,

'Why didn't Alia, Ranbir stop paps?': Irritated by camera flashlights Raha clenches her eyes; papa Ranbir holds her close as they return from Paris [Reactions]

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Raha were spotted at the airport as they returned from Paris. Several videos and pictures surfaced online.

In the video, Ranbir held Raha in his arms as the little girl was sleepy she cuddled her father Ranbir. A clip shows, Ranbir, kissing Neetu and Alia, after which when they come out of the airport and walk towards the car, Neetu kisses granddaughter Raha as she bids goodbye to them.

In several clips taken from different angles, Baby Raha was irritated with constant flashlights and kept closing her eyes.

After getting into a sprinter van, Raha sat in her father's lap, watching fans click their photographs wide-eyed.

And soon Ranbir sat with Raha and Alia in the car. Ranbir told Raha to wave 'bye' to paps.

Netizens reprimanded paps for flashing camera lights on baby Raha's face.

A user wrote, "Too much flashlights."

Another user wrote, "Why aren't Alia and Ranbir not stopping the paps from flashing lights on Raha's eyes."

Who wore what

Alia wore a beige athleisure and glasses. While Raha wore a blue T-shirt and track pants. Ranbir sported a moustache and

Alia Bhatt poses with supermodel Heidi Klum

Taking to social media, Alia Bhatt shared a slew of pictures from her Paris Fashion Week debut walk. In a carousel post, she shared behind-the-scenes photos from her ramp walk debut in Paris, captioning them "Backstage." One picture even shows her sitting in the front row at a fashion show with supermodel Heidi Klum.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra which is directed by Vasan Bala. The film, which will be released in theatres on October 11, also stars Vedang Raina. Ranbir will soon appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi.