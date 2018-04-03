Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were recently clicked by the paparazzi outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office building. The Kapoor girls were smiling for the cameras, as they zoomed out of the place in their car. However, this has given rise to speculations whether Janhvi will star in a Bhansali film, after debuting in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dhadak.

But the question is did Janhvi meet Bhansali to discuss a film's script during her visit?

"Janhvi and Khushi didn't visit Sanjay Bhansali. They visited his niece Sharmin Sehgal, who is Janhvi's best friend," a source close to Bhansali's team was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The source further added, "Sharmin lives with her family, sister Simran and parents Bela Sehgal (SLB's sister) and Deepak Sehgal in the same building where his office is. The paps saw her coming out of the building and concluded the obvious."

If latest reports are to be believed, Janhvi and Sharmin, who have been best friends since their acting school days in Los Angeles, will make their Bollywood debut around the same time. Bhansali reportedly will be providing a launchpad for his niece Sharmin and the project will be directed by Mangesh Hadawale.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently shooting for her debut film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. The two were spotted shooting on Kolkata's busy street, a couple of days ago. While Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit, Ishaan was spotted wearing a regular pair of pant-shirt.

Dhadak, which is an official remake of 2016 Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, is about the love story of two teenagers who fall prey to the rigid caste system and honor killing.

The 21-year-old star is keeping herself busy with work, especially after the untimely demise of her actor mother Sridevi. The late actress died on February 24 due to accidental drowning. The Dhadhak star recently announced that Madhuri will replace Sridevi in Karan Johar's upcoming movie which will be directed by Abhishek Varman.