It was a star-studded Saturday night, as several stars gathered to attend the wedding reception of Leslie Timmins and Saachi Nayak. From Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Vivek Oberoi and his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Bobby Deol, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others put their fashion foot forward.

Several videos and pictures showing stars greeting each other were shared on paparazzo pages.

Rekha touches Shatrughan Sinha's feet at a wedding reception

In one of the clips, As soon as Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha arrived at the event. The evergreen star Rekha (69) went rushing towards Sinha family and touched actor Shatrughan Sinha's (77) feet as a mark of respect. She then went on to hug his wife, Poonam.

Who wore what

For the occasion, Rekha wore a gold and green Kanjivaram saree and tied her hair in a bun, adorning it with traditional jewellery. Poonam opted for a red saree while Shatrughan wore a wine-coloured kurta set.

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan slayed in black.

Meanwhile, netzines were left perplexed upon seeing Rekha touching Shatrughan Sinha's feet.

One of them wrote in the comment section: "Aren't they almost the same age?"

Another mentioned, "Why she's touching his feet he's not too old I mean not so old to her sometimes she's so excited Wo kuch bhi karti hai..(Sometimes she does anything).

The third one said, "She just want to show that she is younger than shatruji, hemaji and others so she does this drama."