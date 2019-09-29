Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pretty much impressed by the speech US Open 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev gave after losing the five-set final to Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

As a result of which, the 14th Prime Minister of India, in his radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat,' while addressing the nation, lauded the Russian sportsperson for his simplicity and maturity and urged everyone to listen to his speech.

The prime minister stated that he became aware of the speech of the 23-year-old Russian due to social media after which he listened to it. Modi was stirred and touched by the simplicity and maturity displayed by the youngster.

"Just see how on the one hand, victory in the US open was discussed; on the other, runner up Daniil Medvedev's speech was equally doing the rounds in public discourse, especially on social media. Hence I too heard the speech and watched the match. The sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by the 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev touched everyone. It surely stirred me," Modi said in his 'Maan Ki Baat' address.

The Indian prime minister further went onto say that the 23-year-old tennis player instead of being sad after losing at such a big stage where the 19-time Grand Slam winner snatched away the trophy from his grasp, heaped praises on his opponents and showed the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Modi also praised Rafael Nadal as the latter said words of commendation for Medvedev in his speech also after emerging victorious in the hard-fought encounter.

Rafael Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam at the US Open 2019 defeating Medvedev in a five-set thriller in which the 33-year-old had to slog hard to win the coveted trophy.

During the post-match speech, the Russian tennis star thanked Nadal for inspiring millions of children to play tennis and also addressed the American crowd who have been booing him since the day he started playing the US Open.

In the early stages of the tournament, the 23-year-old made the fans angry by doing antics on the court and mentioned that their hatred pushed him to win.

After the final, the tennis player thanked the fans and apologised for his antics while stating that he can change as a human being which won the hearts of tennis fans all over the world.