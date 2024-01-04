Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan registered her wedding to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. After the official paperwork, Aamir Khan along with newlyweds Nupur and Ira greeted the media with folded hands and posed for paparazzi.

Aamir Khan kisses Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, and Nupur were joined by Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, sons Junaid and Azad, and Shikhare's mother.

The family were all smiles and even thanked the media. Aamir Khan kissing Kiran on her cheek made the on-lookers go aww.

The video that has gone viral shows, an emotional Aamir went to Kiran to say something. and then kissed her on the cheek as they spoke.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went viral, netizens asked if Aamir was so caring and loved his wife, and why did they divorce.

A user mentioned, " Why PDA??"

Another wrote, "If he loves her so much why did he leave her?"

Who wore what

Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban. Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta, was seen in a white blue and golden outfit. Kiran was seen in a golden and green traditional outfit. Ira Khan looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and blue coloured dhoti pants. She also opted for a silver dupatta on her head. Nupur wore a royal blue bandhgala suit.

Nupur ditched traditional baarat, jogged in vests and shorts for his own wedding

Nupur jogged from his house to the venue in a black vest and white shorts. He ran more than 8 km from Santa Cruz to Bandra on the Mumbai roads. He was also seen playing and dancing to dhol with his few friends and family members outside the wedding venue

The event took place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. They will soon leave for Udaipur, where a grand wedding is planned on January 8. This will be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13. The starry reception is expected to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

How Nupur and Ira met?

Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father that is how they met and sparks flew. A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986 and divorced in 200 have two kids daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. From his second marriage with Kiran Rao, Aamir welcomed a son named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. The two had tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021.