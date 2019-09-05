Indian spin bowling legend Harbhajan Singh took a dig at former teammate Virender Sehwag and Pakistani spinners after the latter took to Twitter and bragged about his record against spinners. The 39-year-old off-spinner was, unlike his tweet on the previous day, merely engaging in banter with Sehwag.

The legendary Indian opener had earlier shared a video of an adhesive commercial and related it with the belting he meted out to spinners in his career. To this, Harbhajan replied cheekily that Sehwag's record against Pakistani spinners was mindblowing but all spinners are not Pakistanis.

"Maine toh bas 14-15 saal spinners ko Chipkaya, par yeh to 60 saal se Chipka rahe hain," Sehwag said on Twitter.

"Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota," Bhajji wrote in reply.

Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive style of batting and he has scored loads of runs opening the innings for Team India whereas Harbhajan Singh has himself played with the former for many years. Both of them played a significant role in India's triumph at the ICC World T20 in 2007 and also the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Bhajji, who has been been a very important member of the Indian team for many years in all formats of the game, has been in the news for hitting out against Australian legendary cricketer Adam Gilchrist.

Harbhajan is the first bowler who took a hat-trick for India in Tests. The 39-year-old's second prey in course of taking the hat-trick was Gilchrist.

Jasprit Bumrah took a hat-trick for India against West Indies in the second Test of the two-match Test series and became third Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests.

The fast-bowler required DRS to confirm his hat-trick. After the incident, Gilchrist had pointed out, rather light-heartedly, that he was dismissed because of the absence of DRS during the time when Harbhajan achieved the feat. In reply to this, the 39-year-old former spinner gave an ill-humoured reply asking the Australian cricketer to stop crying.

"U think u would have survived for long if not first ball ? Stop crying over these things mate. Thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying," Harbhajan wrote on his Twitter page.