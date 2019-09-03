Former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter and Brazil's tourism ambassador Renzo Gracie threatened to choke French President Emmanuel Macron and also insulted his wife Brigitte Macron.

In a video interview with Brazilian news outlet UOL, the 52-year-old former fighter criticised the French President for his statements on the treatment of the Amazon fire by the Brazilian government.

"The only fire going on is the fire inside Brazilian hearts and our president's heart, you clown. Come over here you'll be caught by the neck, that chicken neck. You don't fool me," Gracie told UOL.

The Brazilian Jiu-jitsu practitioner's outburst happened after Macron criticised the Brazilian government's tackling of the situation and called it an international crisis at the `G7 Summit.

Macron also wanted the countries present at the summit to help in the cause but his comments faced the ire of the Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil said the country does not need help from France and other countries at the summit.

The Brazilian president stated that the prioritisation of the matter reminded him of the colonial mindset of the countries present at the summit which is inappropriate in the 21st century.

The former MMA fighter criticised the leaders present at the summit and mentioned that they opened their mouths to speak badly about Brazil.

He also questioned Macron's manhood and said the Amazon fires, which is making the headlines, is not right as it is quite normal.

"That gang of clowns only open their mouths to speak badly about our country. Of course many will be astonished, they will think I called him a female chicken because his manhood is questionable, but no. I've met many gays more manly than this imbecile," said Gracie.

He further went onto insult the French leader's wife by calling her a dragon. He said that if Macron insults Brazil then he has to be prepared to get criticised.

"I'll ask you a question, is his wife pretty or ugly? Would you do her? If you criticize our country, get ready to listen to a load of bulls***, and also about your relatives," he said.

"The fact that he is sleeping with the dragon does not make him a fire expert. She's ugly, my brother," he further added.

Gracie was appointed Brazil's tourism ambassador on August 15, 2019. He holds a 7th Degree Coral in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has a professional MMA record of 14 wins and seven losses.