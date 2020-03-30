Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is taking lead in the Corona Crisis Charity, has apparently ignored to appreciate the donation and work of his colleagues like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dr Rajasekhar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly contributed Rs 1 crore to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the Telugu states March 26. He is said to have donated Rs 50 lakh each to the CM relief funds to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has also requested his fans to stay indoors and follow the guidelines to battle the novel COVID-19 infections. He is not too much involved in this fight publicly.

Dr Rajasekhar is also doing his bit to fight against the novel corona pandemic. The senior actor tweeted on March 23, "Please understand that we need to stay indoors and prevent this situation! Our hospitals do not have enough staff or ventilators and other supplies to help a huge number of people! The way we are going, half our population will get infected, please please follow SOCIAL DISTANCING!"

In fact, Dr Rajasekhar was the first one to realise the problem faced by the daily workers of the Telugu film industry. Along with his wife Jeevitha, the actor provided essential commodities to the poor artistes at the Film Production Managers Office opposite Annapurna 7 acres on March 26. Rajashekar Charitable Trust distributed 200 bags of daily necessities on the first day to the needy people of the TFI.

Chiranjeevi, who stayed away from social media all these years, created his Twitter account on March 25 to unite the Tollywood celebs to fight against the coronavirus. He even created the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) to gather money and other stuff to support the daily wage works of the Tollywood. He even formed a seven-member Power Committee of the CCC.

The megastar individually appreciated every actor, who spread awareness about the coronavirus scare on Twitter. He mentioned the names of every celeb, who made rich donations for this cause. But Chiranjeevi has not mentioned the names of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dr Rajasekhar and not appreciated their generosity.

A lot has been written and spoken about Chiranjeevi's enmity with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dr Rajasekhar. But they have tried to hide it and pose as good friends in public in recent years. Rajasekhar has had irritated Chiru with his weird ruckus at the recent press conference of MAA. People in the industry feel that this enmity might have made him ignore their names in the latest movement of the Tollywood.