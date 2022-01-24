Three years ago, Ajith Kumar's Viswasam had released for Pongal and set the box office on fire. Despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Petta the movie managed to perform well at the box office.

In the last few years, there have been rumours of Viswasam being remade in Hindi. Now, the latest reports claim that the movie was offered to two big Bollywood stars and they both have turned down the film.

Who has the Remake Rights?

Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Viswasam. He had approached Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to star in the Bollywood version, but both the stars have turned down the offer.

Explaining why the remake of Viswasam is not still made, the source explained, "He had approached Ajay Devgn to reprise the role played by Ajith in the original version. However, he turned it down. Even Akshay Kumar refused the film. Both the actors felt that the film would not suit the Hindi audiences' sensibilities," a source informs Bollywood Hungama.

The Price of Hindi Remake Rights

Manish Shah had reportedly acquired the Hindi remake rights for Rs. 4 crore.

Another source informed the website that Balaji Telefilms was approached to co-produce the film. As no big star agreed to star in the flick, it did not show interest to join hands with Shah.

Meanwhile, Manish Shah had claimed that he has an understanding with Sathya Jyothi Films and they would make a project together.

Viswasam tells the story of a village ruffian and his estranged wife. Ajith and Nayanthara played the lead roles. How the hero wins back his wife and daughter forms the crux of the story. Jagapathi Babu played the negative character in the movie, directed by Siruthai Siva.

Earlier, there were reports that Siva was planning to remake the film with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. In fact, rumours were doing rounds that the Bollywood superstar was in discussion but turned down the offer. The King Khan had taken a break following the disastrous performance of his Zero at the box office.