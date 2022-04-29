There is no better road companion for a two-wheeler rider than a bike. Finding that right companion is a true labour of love research, trials, multiple conversations, saving money for months, and then finally making it yours! Once you get the bike of your dreams, you should take the efforts to safeguard the bike and your pocket with the right insurance that provides all-around protection. If you are nodding while reading this, a Comprehensive Bike Insurance policy could be something that would suit your vehicle!

But what is comprehensive bike insurance? What does and doesn't it cover? Why is it an ideal insurance plan for your two-wheeler?

Let's understand it better.

What is comprehensive bike insurance?

A comprehensive bike insurance policy will provide you with extensive coverage for all kinds of unforeseen events so that you can have a completely hassle-free drive. It is a combination of third-party liability insurance and own-damage cover. Additionally, you get other benefits to ensure that your bike gets the best coverage possible.

What is covered?

The following offerings can be found in a comprehensive bike insurance policy -

accidental damage to your bike or third party *

coverage against any theft, loss, and damage *

any damages caused by natural or manmade calamities *

* Standard T&C Apply

A long-term two wheeler insurance avoids the need for a yearly renewal. You can ensure your bike once and stay insured for a longer time. * Standard T&C Apply

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company provides the best features when it comes to comprehensive bike insurance. In addition to this benefit, one can also avail of some key advantages:

Protection from accidents and calamities

Your two-wheeler insurance provides financial coverage to your bike from the damages that could be caused to it in an accident. If a third-party vehicle or property gets damaged, the policy will protect you from the liability that could arise from it. If your bike gets partially or totally damaged due to a natural calamity, the policy will compensate you for the damages caused. If your bike gets damaged or destroyed due to rioting, acts of terrorism or theft, compensation for the same will be provided by the policy. *

Protection from Premium hikes

You can avoid an increase in third party insurance premium as the premium is capped at the time of purchase of a long-term two wheeler insurance. This protects you against the premium fluctuations that could occur. *

No claim benefit (NCB)

If you are a safe rider, you get to be eligible for a discount or reduction in premium on bike insurance renewal, for not claiming any damages during the policy period. This is known as the No Claim Bonus or Benefit. When you avoid filing a claim for the first year of your policy, it entitles you to a 10% discount or reduction in your premium. This gets carried forward up to 5 years, where you are entitled to a maximum of 50% discount. Even if you do file a claim, you do not have to worry about your NCB becoming completely zero. * Visit the official website of IRDAI for further details.

Longer coverage

Once you get insured for multiple years, you avoid the hassle of repeated renewals and also minimize the risk that may arise due to a lapse of renewal on your annual two-wheeler insurance. This negates the need of having to remember your policy's expiry date. *

Add-ons

Purchasing the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company's comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policy enables you to choose from a list of 8 excellent add-on features to enhance the coverage of the said policy. These add-on covers are designed to address specific requirements pertaining to a bike, including the provision of roadside assistance, the reimbursement of consumable expenses for your bike in the event of an accident, and the benefit of a zero depreciation cover. *

To sum up, if you are a new bike owner, your search for an adequate bike insurance policy can stop at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company. It offers a cost-effective comprehensive bike insurance policy, letting you be assured of feasible bike insurance costs and the extensive protective coverage of your bike.

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.