Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra will be welcoming their first child in a few days. The couple announced their pregnancy a few months back.

Stylish mom-to-be Masaba Gupta hasn't taken a break as she is working round the clock and launching new products from the house of Masaba.

Last week Masaba's industry friends, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea hosted a baby shower for her, which was attended by their close friends and family.

On Thursday, Masaba Gupta headed out with her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, for a dinner date, the cost dinner was attended by Masaba's mother, Neena Gupta and her father

For the night, Masaba opted for comedy maternity wear, she wore a loose white shirt and black pants. She opted for high heels and added a pop of colour with her orange bag.

Masaba's parents, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra also looked stunning as they joined in. Neena Gupta wore a bright pink co-ord set. She added a contrasting colour to her look with her electric blue heels and carried a luxury bag. Vivek wore a plain black T-shirt with matching shoes and blue pants.

Netizens slammed Masaba for heading out during the last few days of pregnancy.

A user said, "She should stay inside the house."

Another mentioned, "Why is she wearing heels."

"She can barely walk, should rest at home", the third one wrote.

A couple of weeks ago, Masaba and Satyadeep flew to Dubai to enjoy their babymoon. On July 18, Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of their vacation.

Among other stars who were spotted together was Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan. She was joined by Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani. The celebrity was seen in an all-black attire, which she complimented with gold jewellery, a matching purse, and slippers.

Paparazzi congratulated Ranveer Singh's mother as Deepika and Ranveer are set to embrace parenthood.

Work Front

Satyadeep Misra will be part of the second season of his OTT series, Tanaav, which will be released on September 6, 2024, on SonyLIV.