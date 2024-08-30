'Daughters, women are honor': Angry Amitabh Bachchan reprimands KBC 16 Contestant for Calling Unmarried Women 'burden'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) recently lost his cool at a contestant over his regressive view on unmarried women. He also schooled the contents on hot seat and shared his two cents.

The conversation started when contestant Krishna Selukar revealed that despite having an engineering degree he lost his job during the COVID lockdown and said, "Agar mei kahu bina shadi ki ladki gharwalo par bojh hoti hai na sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai (If I say that an unmarried lady is a burden to her family, then after an age, an unemployed man is also a burden)."

Bachchan was quick to correct him and emphasized that women can never be a burden

Big B said that women are not burden. "Ek baat batye aapko. Ladki joh hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai mahila. (Can I tell you one thing? A woman can never be a burden on the family. She is always an honour)."

The statement by Amitabh Bachchan was lauded by one and all.

During the first episode of the season, the actor shared an emotional message expressing gratitude towards the audience for their support and said in Hindi, "Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word has the capacity to convey the gratitude for your love."

He added,"I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC."

"This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand," Big B said with folded hands.

Work Front

Meanwhile, as far as his films are concerned, Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Intern with Deepika Padukone.