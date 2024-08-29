Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child baby in September. Deepika has been spotted in and around the city. The duo will move into a sprawling new apartment following the birth of their baby.

As per reports in NDTV, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be SRK's neighbour, their sprawling apartment is next to Mannat,

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to shift to a new house with their newborn

Ranveer and Deepika purchased a luxurious sea-facing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore in a high-end Mumbai area near Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. The exterior of the building was shared on paparazzi's handles.

The expansive residence occupies the 16th through 19th floors of the building, offering a generous 11,266 sq ft of interior space and an additional 1,300 sq ft of private terrace. The report also noted that in 2021, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 22 crore.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also be shifting to a new apartment.

Alia, Ranbir and Raha are often papped at the under-construction site of Krishna-Raj.

Ranbir and Alia have been monitoring the KrishnaRaj bungalow which has been under renovation for a while. The luxury property was purchased by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. It has been their home with kids Ranbir and Riddhima for around 35 years.

A report says, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's all done. This will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

The report adds, "It is also said that Ranbir, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B Town. Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own 4 flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than 60 crore."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their pregnancy in March this year, with their baby expected to arrive in September. The couple got married in 2018. The Pathaan actress was recently seen heading out for dinner with Ranveer Singh's family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani. During the evening, she also posed for a photo with Lakshya Sen.