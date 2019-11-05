Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator: Dark Fate, released on November 1 in the United States, bombed on its opening weekend and several box-office analysts are predicting that the movie could face losses of over a hundred million for its financers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton's Terminator: Dark Fate is a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The movie starts two decades after the events shown in Terminator 2 and how the character's lives have changed completely when a new deadly Terminator - a Rev-9 travels back in time to hunt and kill Dani Ramos.

Terminator: Dark Fate is made against a budget of $185-$196 million and only grossed $29 million in the United States and Canada, and only $94.6 million in worldwide territories. As of November 3, the worldwide collection of the movie is $123.6 million and it will need to gross somewhere around $480 million to break-even, via BoxOfficeMojo.

Terminator: Dark Fate has also received mixed reviews from the fans. Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 70 percent by critics and the site's critics consensus reads, "Terminator: Dark Fate represents a significant upgrade over its immediate predecessors, even if it lacks the thrilling firepower of the franchise's best instalments."

According to several fans, the main problem they faced with Terminator: Dark Fate is the antagonist — Rev-9, who is simply a mix of the liquid metal of T-1000 and T-800 from the original movies. At the same time, several people have stated that concepts on the film resemble with the Salvation's cyborg Marcus and Mackenzie Davis' Grace's depiction and ended up sharing the similarities with the Summer Glau's T-900 from a cancelled TV series, The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Terminator: Dark Fate sequels

Terminator: Dark Fate is the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise and a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Avatar movie director James Cameron, who directed the first two parts, has stated in the past that Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys all occur in an alternate timeline.

That being said, several moviegoers were hoping to see a sequel to Terminator: Dark Fate but as it turned out, Cameron has stated in the past that the sequel will only be developed after they receive positive feedback from the fans.

"We have a plan for what happens next with Sarah, we have a plan for what happens next with Dani, we have a plan for – how they cross paths with Grace again," James Cameron stated during a live video promotion of Terminator: Dark Fate.