Terminator movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently attacked by a fan while the 71-year-old star was interacting with his fans.

In the released video footage, attached below, the Total Recall movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen socializing with his fans at an event in South Africa during a skipping competition. The star was talking with a couple of fans when an unidentified fan drop-kicked him from behind.

As the video begins, we see Schwarzenegger finishing the filming a girl jump roping on his phone when he turned around and was badly kicked in his back. In the footage, we see Arnold Schwarzenegger stumbling forward after the man kicked him from the back. Just after the attack, the man also falls on the ground. As per the released video, the attacker is seen being restrained by the authorities.

Check out the shocking video footage in which Arnold Schwarzenegger is attacked by a man:

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets attacked in South Africa pic.twitter.com/Sx3IkwGZVp — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 18, 2019

Following the release of the video, the Terminator 2: Judgement Day movie star thanked his fans for their concern. He further insisted in his tweets that there was nothing to worry about. At the same time, he humorously talked about not getting disturbed while Snapchat.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat," he wrote.

Attack shown from a different angle:

Wait for it!....

I hope @Schwarzenegger is ok, he took that like a boss.

Security need to wake the fuck up!? pic.twitter.com/tHXvgl0N9D — Benjamin langa (@Benlanga4) May 18, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger later asked his millions of followers to not over think this incident and rather focus on the athletes at the event.

"We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let's put this spotlight on them," he further wrote on Twitter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will soon be seen as T-800 'Model 101' in the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie. The upcoming science fiction action movie is co-written by Tim Miller and James Cameron. The movie will be the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise, but it will serve as a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2. Along with Schwarzenegger, the movie will feature an ensemble cast featuring Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis. The movie is slated to release on October 31, 2019.