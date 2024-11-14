It was a star-studded Wednesday night as B-town celebs amped up the glam quotient as they attended the store launch of Tira.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri, among others, attended the event. However, most celebs ditched walking and took a buggy car to reach the venue.

Kareena opted for a black off-shoulder outfit with plunging necklines. She wore the outfit with transparent black stockings and rounded off it with black high heels.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, opted for a navy blue cord set, while Kiara Advani looked stunning in a red outfit. The trio posed for the cameras together with bright smiles.

Mira Rajput stunned in sequence style bottle green gown. Shahid looks dapper in an ivory outfit.

Videos shared by Paparazzi show celebrities taking a baggy car ride to the event venue.

Netizens weren't happy with Suhana, Kiara, Kareena, and Mira taking the buggy ride and were of the view that they could easily walk.

A video shows Kareena removing her heels and walking at the venue her legs started to hurt by wearing high heels.

After the event was over, Kareena travelled back to her hotel in a buggy car.

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, were present for the unveiling of the store.

Other celebrities who graced the event included Sonali Bendre, Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Neelam, among others.

About Tira Store

The Tira luxury store spans 6,200 square feet and features exclusive services such as Dior's five-step beauty ritual and personalized makeup sessions at the YSL boutique. Tira also offers India's first exclusive skincare facials, including the 'Signature Glow.'