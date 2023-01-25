Anushka Sharma was an epitome of radiance and beauty at a recently held event she attended in Mumbai. The actress, who is gearing up for Netflix's Chakda Xpress, where she plays the role of Jhulan Goswami, was dressed perfectly for a pleasant morning. However, Sharma narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction as the weather turned unexpected.

Anushka's struggle with the dress

The NH10 actress was wearing a beautiful yellow, off shoulder top and paired it up with denims. The chic look grabbed attention and her hoop earrings emerged as a head turner. However, the weather suddenly turned windy and Anushka had to struggle to keep her top from flowing off and showing more than intended. The video from the event has now taken over the internet.

What netizens said

"Why are you wearing Vamika's frock?" asked one user. "This is what happens when you wear such clothes," commented another user. "Wardrobe malfunction missed minorly," a netizen commented. "Why wear something that doesn't make you comfortable?", another netizen asked. "This is so awkward to watch," one social media user commented. Anushka Sharma recently wrapped up the shoot of her next where she plays the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka on Jhulan biopic

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket. (sic)," she said about the film.